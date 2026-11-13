Getty Images

There’s some interesting new information out there about the casting process for the next James Bond.

Puck News‘ Matthew Belloni published a piece about the argument for making Robert Pattinson – one of the rumored finalists – the next 007.

Some Points Made About Robert Pattinson

The article notes that Robert makes sense to cast in such a large, famed role because he brings major global recognition from Twilight and The Batman, and proven experience leading major franchises. He also has dedicated fan bases from his past work.

He also has a working relationship with director Denis Villeneuve from Dune.

Some Clues About the James Bond Casting Process Were Also Included

Within this article, there was some new information about the casting process.

First, we learned that all five finalists for Bond 26 had to sign preliminary deals.

Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor reportedly both agreed to four Bond films if chosen.

Robert, however, agreed to three films in his.

In addition, Robert is said to have negotiated a larger salary than the others.

Finally, Robert‘s deal was said to be difficult to close that “some involved were left wondering why the filmmakers would bother if they didn’t really want him.” So…does all of this suggest that Robert is the frontrunner? We’re still awaiting word from Amazon MGM Studios over their selection.

Nicholas Hoult and Callum Turner‘s specific contract terms weren’t disclosed in the article.

Find out who else screen tested for the role, and who took themselves out of the running for 007.