Hilary Duff Teases Another New Album & Possible Residency Instead of a Tour

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Hilary Duff is dishing on her future in music after a very successful 2026 comeback.

The 39-year-old entertainer released her new album, luck… or something, in February and has been touring the world since January, and she recently released a new Christmas EP, Holiday Things.

Hilary just wrapped the 2026 leg of her The Lucky Me Tour, and while she is doing a few shows on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in December, she won’t resume her own tour until January 2027. She will then hit the road through late November 2027 after extending the highly successful tour in September.

In a new cover interview with Billboard, Hilary shared that she wants to keep the momentum going with more new music and more touring!

“I 100% want to make a new album,” she told Billboard. “Now that I’ve cracked that part of my business back open, I don’t want it to just go away again.”

While she’s planning on another new album, she hasn’t started yet, and she also thinks a deluxe edition of luck… or something is still in the works!

With another album coming at some point, Hilary wants to tour that project, though she is interested in a more residency style of run.

“People in Iowa are like f***ing stoked that you come,” she shared about her current tour. “The idea behind touring for that big chunk in the summer was saying hi to everyone that’s been waiting a long time. I’m not sure it’s ever going to look like that again. I think it’ll more look like what these [artists with residencies are doing.]”

Could Hilary Duff perform at festivals?

In the Billboard cover piece, one of Hilary‘s agents confirmed that they have discussed the possibility of festival performances!

“We are definitely fielding those opportunities and discussing them for 2027 and beyond,” Brian Manning, one of Hilary‘s CAA agents, shared. “Universally, we feel one of the best ways to begin festival conversations is to demonstrate that you’re a proven ticket seller in festival markets, and we’ve put those wins on the board.”

Brian did not share what festivals they are fielding, but Hilary will have a chunk of free time between touring that she could fit in some festivals in 2027.

Following her Mexico dates and before she heads to Europe, Hilary has nearly three months off in spring 2027, from mid-February to early March. She also has free time from the end of May through Early August!

Of course, nothing is set in stone at this time. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the second leg of The Lucky Me Tour next year, and the Jingle Ball shows next month.