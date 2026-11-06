‘Hey Boy’ Lyrics: Slayyyter Drops New Song & Self-Directed Video – Watch Now!

YouTube

SLAYYYTER has dropped her brand new song “hey boyyy,” stylized with three Y’s like her name, along with a self-directed video.

The video was filmed across both Hollywood and Paris, with Slayyyter having a relationship with a skeleton.

Slayyyter sings on the chorus, “Hey, boy, I got a funny little secret / I get so nervous when you talk to me / If you wanna sit closer, then com? closer, oh / Hey, boy, when you’r? alone, do you think of me? (Hey, boy, ah) / I read between every line you leave (Hey, boy, ah) / If you wanna come over, come over, oh, oh.”

The new song will be featured on Slayyyter‘s upcoming album wor$t man in america, which will be released on December 4.

The upcoming album is the counterpart to the singer’s recently released album WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, which dropped back in the spring.

Slayyyter will be playing festivals in Australia, New Zealand, and South America at the beginning of 2027. She also has her largest headline show to date at Madison Square Garden in June 2027. The show sold out in 15 minutes.

Read the full lyrics to “hey boyyy” below.