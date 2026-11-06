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Jessica Chastain Premieres New Country Music Movie ‘Heartland’ in NYC, Explains Why She Won’t Be Singing on Broadway

By David Niederhoffer,

9 days ago
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Getty

Jessica Chastain plays a former country music star in her new mystery movie Heartland, but don’t expect to see her singing live on stage any day soon.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for the premiere of the movie alongside co-star Garrett Hedlund on Thursday (November 5) in New York City.

Jessica was also joined by co-stars Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Ben Dickey, Paul Sparks, Skyler Day, and Sarah Helbringer, as well as writer and director Shana Feste.

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What is Heartland about?

Former country megastar, Misty Jones, comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.

The movie will be released on Netflix on November 13. Watch the trailer!

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Why Jessica Chastain won’t be performing on stage

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, Jessica explained why she has no aspirations of being in a Broadway musical.

“I have been asked this before,” Jessica said, before explaining the “difference” between singing in a movie and singing in a live show.

“Like, I did Heartland with Jennifer Nettles, who is the most insane singer. Love her. And the difference between her and I, is every take, she is incredible and will blow your head off with her talent. And I would have a good take, every other a great take, but not like Jennifer Nettles. So I can’t go on stage every night and not know, is this gonna be a good one, or is this going to be a rickety one. I don’t have the training and the skills that those who can do it every single time have. So I would say no,” she said.

Check out more photos from the premiere!

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