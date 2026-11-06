Is There a ‘Cat in the Hat’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Warner Bros.

The new animated remake of The Cat in the Hat is now playing in theaters and fans might be wondering more about what to expect when they see the film.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What is The Cat in the Hat about?

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don’t know! Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they’ve never seen before. In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos’s last chance to prove himself…or lose his magical hat!

What’s after the credits during The Cat in the Hat (2026)?

We can confirm that YES, there are multiple post-credits scenes during the movie The Cat in the Hat, so you should stick around to catch it.

SPOILER: There’s a mid-credits scene involving Pig in a Wig’s birthday, followed by a dedication to Dr. Seuss, and then the Cat in the Hat jokes about a sequel. After the credits are done rolling, the Go-Backer brings us to the beginning of the movie, but Sherrie from HR stops the fun and says the movie is over.

Of course, sitting through the credits will give you the opportunity to see the names of everyone involved in the making of the movie.

How long is The Cat in the Hat?

The Cat in the Hat has a runtime of 1 hour and 47 minutes and is rated PG.

Is The Cat in the Hat streaming?

No, The Cat in the Hat is not currently available to stream.

The movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release beginning November 6. A streaming date has not been announced.