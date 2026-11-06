Ross Lynch Confirms Secret Wedding at ‘Heartland’ Premiere, Reveals Why His Relationship Has Been Kept Quiet

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Ross Lynch is a married man!

The 30-year-old actor and musician hit the red carpet wearing a gold band on that finger at the premiere of his new movie Heartland on Thursday (November 5) at Metrograph in New York City.

On the red carpet, the Driver Era singer confirmed that he is indeed married.

Ross Lynch confirms he’s married

“Yes, yes I am,” he responded to People after being asked if he was married.

While he admits he’s not trying to hide it (he has been seen wearing the ring in photos on Instagram), there’s a big reason why Ross has been keep his relationship on the down low.

“I’m not trying to shy away from that by any means, but I am trying to, you know, my wife’s not very fond of celebrity,” the actor said. “So I am trying to be sensitive towards that and respectful to her. But everything’s going well.”

How long has Ross Lynch been married?

While an exact wedding date is unknown at this time, fans on Reddit earlier this year said he confirmed at a concert meet and greet that he has been married since before Christmas 2025.

After returning to Instagram back in June, after nearly a year of being off the platform, Ross posted photos and video, where he was first seen wearing a ring.

He captioned the post, “Been a minute, what did I miss?,” and a fan commented, “more like what did WE miss?,” adding a ring emoji.

Ross replied, “hahaha A LOT,” along with a the shushing face emoji.

At the Heartland premiere, Ross also talked about how the changes in his personal life have this new chapter of life more meaningful.

“I’ve been focusing a lot on my private life recently, which has been feeling really gratifying,” he told People. “I’m definitely excited about the future prospects and we’ll see how it unfolds.”

Heartland, which also star Jessica Chastain and Garrett Hedlund, is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 13th. Watch the trailer and learn more here!