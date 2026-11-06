Dolly Parton’s Estate Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Nephew

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Dolly Parton‘s estate is asking a Tennessee court to dismiss its lawsuit against her nephew Bryan Seaver.

The request is without prejudice, meaning the case could be brought again, and a proposed dismissal order still needs a judge’s approval.

A Thursday (November 5) filing sought a voluntary dismissal, according to court documents reviewed by People. The filing did not explain why the case was being withdrawn. A separate filing from the day before said the two sides had reached an agreement, but did not disclose its terms.

Seaver‘s attorney, Dominic J. Leonard, told TMZ that Seaver was “grateful to put the misunderstanding behind him.”

Here’s his full statement:

“Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind. He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family. Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly‘s legacy remains entirely untouched.”

What led to the lawsuit?

The legal dispute became public in September, after She’s Alive LLC., the entity managing Dolly‘s business interests, obtained a temporary restraining order against Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services. Seaver is the late country singer’s nephew and had worked as her head of security for more than 20 years.

The lawsuit alleged that Seaver threatened people connected to Dolly‘s estate and its business partners.

Seaver has denied making threats, arguing in court filings that the messages cited in the case were private exchanges with longtime manager Danny Nozell and had been taken out of context, according to The Associated Press. He said his frustration involved money he believed was owed for security work.

A hearing concerning the restraining order had been scheduled for Tuesday, November 10. With the dismissal request now pending, it’s not clear yet whether the hearing will go ahead.

Reba McEntire recently shared that she missed a call from Dolly before she passed away.