Mckenna Grace Pays Homage to Jennifer Lawrence’s Golden Globes Dress with ‘Hunger Games’ Madrid Look

Lionsgate, Getty

Mckenna Grace has been paying tribute to original Hunger Games lead Jennifer Lawrence and her character Katniss on the press tour for the new film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

For her look at the Madrid premiere, it appears that Mckenna took inspiration from Jennifer‘s recent sheer floral dress from the 2026 Golden Globes.

Mckenna looks stunning in her own floral design while attending the event on Thursday night (November 5) at Kinépolis Ciudad de la Imagen in Madrid, Spain.

All about the look

Mckenna is wearing the Miss Sohee Haute Couture Cherry Blossom Gown and Pink Cape from the Miss Sohee Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Jennifer wore a sheer Givenchy gown while attending the Globes back in January 2026.

Mckenna Grace was joined by co-star Joseph Zada

Joseph Zada, 21, plays the lead role of Haymitch Abernathy in the movie and he stepped out on the red carpet at the event alongside Mckenna.

FYI: Joseph is wearing Bottega Veneta.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters!

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