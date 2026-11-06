Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris & Wife Bridget Divorce After 23 Years of Marriage, Secret Split Revealed Amid Restaurant’s Bankruptcy Filing

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Dean Norris and his wife, Bridget, are going through a divorce.

The 63-year-old Breaking Bad and Law & Order: Organized Crime star and his wife over 20 years have been revealed to have split and filed for divorce in early 2025, according to Page Six.

According to court documents, Bridget quietly filed the paperwork on February 14, 2025 and the actor responded in May of that year. Their divorce has yet to be finalized.

Dean and Bridget, a former entertainment lawyer, got married in October 2001, and they have five children together, including two minor children – daughter Zoe, 17, and son Dean Jr, 16.

According to her divorce filing, she listed the reason for the split as irreconcilable differences and the date of separation as January 15, 2025, per TMZ.

She has requested for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, and asks for spousal support and for the court to determine their rights over property acquired during the marriage.

Dean and Bridget Norris are also going through financial woes

The former couple’s divorce comes out as they are currently deal with financial issues after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their Temecula, Calif., restaurant Swing Inn Cafe.

They filed on September 25th, and per the documents, the company has $147,809 in assets, but $1.8 million in liabilities.

If you don’t know, Chapter 11, according to uscourts.gov, “generally provides for reorganization, usually involving a corporation or partnership. A Chapter 11 debtor usually proposes a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time.”

Dean and Bridget first purchased the local restaurant in 2002, but the old school diner has been open since 1927.