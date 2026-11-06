Jodie Sweetin Recalls Financial Struggles After ‘Full House’: ‘Kids Don’t Pay for Themselves’

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Jodie Sweetin is sharing the financial reality of her life after Full House.

The 44-year-old actress opened up about being a teenager at the time Full House wrapped up its run in 1995. In the years after, she only got a few acting jobs, while also struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction.

During a visit to the We’re Still Here, Babe podcast, she talked about the financial hardship she faced at the time.

When she got sober in 2011, Jodie picked up a job at a Los Angeles treatment center.

“I didn’t have ego about it,” she said. “I didn’t care that I was quote unquote working a normal job. I think other people again were like, ‘What are you doing here?’ And I was like, ‘Paying my bills. Kids don’t pay for themselves.’”

“And not like I was ever a materialistic person,” the Finding Santa star continued, “but you learn humility when you are at Target and you’ve got to turn around and, you know, put some s— back, ‘cause you don’t have the money on your debit card.”

Jodie has two daughters, Zoie, 18, and Beatrix, 16. She shares Zoie with her second ex-husband Cody Herpin, and Beatrix with her third ex-husband Morty Coyle.

She has been married to her fourth husband, Mescal Wasilewski, since 2022.

“I was like, I would be fine doing this if this is what I’m going to do, cool. And I just threw myself into being as fully present as I could be and that old you know ‘bloom where you’re planted’ kind of vibe. Like, if this is what it is, then I’m going to make it good, and I’m going to have fun, and I’m going to enjoy it,” Jodie shared.

Jodie said that financially, she’s “had and definitely not had,” and so has “learned to exist in both.”

Earlier this year, Jodie shared why she and her husband sleep in twin beds pushed together.