Is There a ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

IMAX

The new movie Godzilla Minus Zero is now in theaters and is expected to be come one of just a handful of foreign language movies to top the U.S. box office.

The Japanese film is the sequel to the hit 2023 film Godzilla Minus One, which grossed $113 million worldwide on a $10 million budget. While an actual budget for the sequel hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s been noted that it’s larger.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What is Godzilla Minus Zero about?

War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life. Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant. There is no third time. Everything ends here.

This is the first-ever Japanese production to be filmed for IMAX.

What’s after the credits during Godzilla Minus Zero (2026)?

We can confirm that YES, there is something after the credits for the movie Godzilla Minus Zero, but you might not want to stick around for it as it’s not much

SPOILER: After the credits are fully finished rolling, you’ll hear the sound of Godzilla’s roar and footsteps. That’s it though.

Of course, sitting through the credits will give you the opportunity to see the names of everyone involved in the making of the movie.

How long is Godzilla Minus Zero?

Godzilla Minus Zero has a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes and is rated R.

Is Godzilla Minus Zero streaming?

No, Godzilla Minus Zero is not currently available to stream.

The movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release beginning November 6. A streaming date has not been announced.