Is ‘North of North’ Renewed for Season 3? Star Anna Lambe Talks Hops for Netflix Show’s Future

Netflix

North of North just debuted its second season on Netflix!

The Canadian comedy series stars Anna Lambe as a “young Inuk woman wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage.”

What happens in season two?

As winter closes in on Ice Cove, young Inuk mother Siaja (Lambe) is still making bold decisions and even bolder mistakes in her effort to level up her life. The hardest part? Proving to her tight-knit Arctic community and herself, that she’s ready to take charge.

With the second season out now, you may be wondering if there will be a third season.

So, is North of North renewed for season three?

At the time of this post, North of North has NOT been renewed for a third season, yet.

While the show has not yet been renewed, star Anna Lambe did recently share her hopes for what she would want to see in a potential third season.

“You know, I think in season 3, you know, season 2, Siaja goes about trying to solve problems and and trying to tackle things in a very CIA way, which is very impulsively and very kind of like jump first, think second,” she told TV Insider. “And I would love in a season 3 to see what it means to Siaja to be a bit more thoughtful and considerate with something as sensitive as reconnecting this relationship between her mother and and her sister. And what does it mean to um create that kind of space.”

A season three renewal could take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to be announced.

Season two was announced three weeks after the first season aired, but filming didn’t begin until nine months later.

Stay tuned as we get more info on a third season renewal for North of North!

Season one won several awards

North of North is already an award-winning series, having picked up several awards from dozens of nominations for season one.

The series won five Directors Guild of Canada awards, one Writers Guild of Canada award and nine Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Comedy Series and Best Leading Performance in a Comedy Series for Anna.

Who else stars in North of North?

In addition to Anna Lambe, the comedy series also stars Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Nutaaq Simmonds, and Keira Cooper.

All eight episodes of North of North season two are now streaming on Netflix.

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