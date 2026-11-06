KJ Apa Confirms He’s Dating Renee Wilkins, Talks About New Relationship With His ‘Bestie’

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KJ Apa has confirmed that he’s dating Renee Wilkins, who he calls his “bestie.”

The 29-year-old Riverdale alum confirmed the news while promoting his new movie Jimmy at a screening in Texas this week.

KJ told E! News that their relationship is going “great.” He added, “She’s my bestie.”

KJ Apa and Renee Wilkins made their red carpet debut last month

KJ and Renee walked the red carpet together at the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, where he was honored as one of Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch, back on October 18.

E! News also asked how he knew that Renee is “the one.” He told the outlet, “Why not?”

In terms of what’s next for them, KJ said, “I’m all about manifesting. I think we manifest everything for ourselves, the positive and the negative. So, you’ve got to be careful about what you spend your time thinking about.”

Who is Renee Wilkins?

Renee is a New Zealand-born model who now calls Los Angeles home.

She has over 40,000 followers on her @ReneeFromTechSupport Instagram account. Based on KJ‘s comments on her posts, it looks like his pet name for her is “beast.”

After the Newport Beach event, KJ shared the below photo of them on his page.