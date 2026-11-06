Keanu Reeves Is Officially Returning as John Wick—But There’s a Twist!

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Keanu Reeves is officially returning as John Wick for an animated film.

The 62-year-old actor is reprising the role for Lionsgate’s animated prequel movie about the hitman. The story will recount the “the origins of Wick as he completes the Impossible Task — the killing of all of his rivals in one night — to free himself from his obligation to the High Table and earn the right to be with the love of his life, Helen,” according to Variety.

According to the outlet, the series will be directed by Shannon Tindle, who has previously worked on Kubo and the Two Strings and Ultraman: Rising. The script is from Ryan and Kaz Firpo.

“In both animation and the world of John Wick, the possibilities are endless. And there is no John Wick story fans are clamoring for more than the ‘Impossible Task,’” Lionsgate’s motion picture chair Adam Fogelson previously said when the project was first revealed. “Shannon’s take on that story is an incredible one, and we are beyond excited to see what John Wick can do in animation.”

The animated prequel is far from the only new John Wick project in development. As the franchise has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, it will likely see numerous projects in the future.

Lionsgate is also developing a fifth John Wick movie and there is a standalone adventure based on the assassin Caine, played by Donnie Yen, also in development.