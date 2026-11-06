Joanna Gaines Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Chip Tells Family She’s Expecting

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Joanna Gaines is clarifying the pregnancy rumors after her husband, Chip Gaines, joked they’re expecting another child.

The 48-year-old HGTV star visited Kylie Kelce‘s Not Gonna Lie podcast in the Thursday (November 5) episode and talked about her family, even encouraging Kylie and her husband Jason Kelce to have their fifth child.

Chip Gaines is telling people Joanna is already pregnant

Joanna went on to say that Chip wants another baby and has been jokingly telling people that she’s already pregnant.

“When I had Crew at 40, I said, ‘Chip, I want him to have more siblings,’” Joanna shared. “I really thought I’d have nine children. I’m that lady. Look at my hair, don’t I look like a lady that would have nine kids? And he was not open to it. Guess who’s open to it now? At 48?”

“You know what he’s doing? He’s telling everybody I’m pregnant, and just for the record, I’m not,” she noted. “His parents came to the football [game], and he’s like, ‘Jo, tell my dad.’”

Joanna said Chip is “trying to speak it out into the universe.”

The couple has five kids

They currently have five kids, including sons Drake, 21, Duke, 18, and Crew, 8, as well as daughters Emmie, 16, and Ella, 20.

Chip has also reportedly been telling their older kids that she’s pregnant again, and at least one of her daughters isn’t thrilled by the news, saying she’s “not coming home if this is true.”

She continued, “We did the speaking thing last week in front of 2,000 people, and he said, ‘If anyone has any connection to TMZ, will you tell them that my wife is [pregnant]? So that whole audience thinks I’m pregnant. I don’t know what’s happening. But I’m not.”

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