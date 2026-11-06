Hunter King’s Hallmark Hanukkah Movie ‘Eight Nights for Love’ Debuts New Photos with Co-Star Dan Jeannotte

Hallmark Media

Hunter King is starring in Hallmark Channel’s new Hanukkah movie airing later this month and we have a full gallery of stills to share!

The 33-year-old actress stars opposite Dan Jeannotte in the film, Eight Nights for Love, which will air during Thanksgiving weekend.

You can watch the movie on Sunday, November 29 at 6pm ET on Hallmark Channel, and next day on the streaming service Hallmark+. Hanukkah begins on December 4, so the movie is perfectly timed to get you ready for the holiday!

What is Eight Nights for Love about?

Hannah (King), who works for a large auction house in New York City, is excited for her best friend Ethan (Jeannotte) to return home for a visit during Hannukah and is looking forward to some much-needed time off from work That plan is short lived when Ethan shares the news that he’s convinced the daughter of his wealthy boss to use Hannah’s auction house to sell their family’s collection of Judaica with the condition that Hannah handles the sale. Complicating her holiday further, she meets the mysterious Pearl, who gifts her with an antique menorah that is anything but ordinary as it takes her back to a different times of her life each night of Hanukkah, with Pearl as her guide. This front row seat past moments – including some that involve Ethan – leads Hannah to reflect, break out of her comfort zone and overcome her fear of failure. Thanks to her trips through the past, and as she and Ethan spend time together in the present Hannah realizes she has feelings for him she never acknowledged. Through this journey, Hannah makes some bold decisions about her life – and love – that are sure to make this Hanukkah one to remember.

Also starring in the movie are Felicia Shulman, Lauren Collins (beloved for her role as Paige on Degrassi!), Darrin Baker, and more.

Hunter and Dan filmed the movie in Ottawa, Canada in August 2026.

Hunter is best known for her work on the CBS series Life in Pieces and the soap series The Young and the Restless, for which she won two Daytime Emmy Awards. She has starred in eight previous Hallmark Channel movies, including 2024’s most-watched film, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Dan is best known for her work on TV shows like The Bold Type, Reign, Good Witch, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. He has also been starring in Hallmark movies since 2019!

Check out more movie stills below! Make sure to see the full 2026 schedule of Hallmark’s holiday movies.