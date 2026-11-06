‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Couple Files for Divorce, Reason Why Seemingly Revealed In Reunion Teaser

Netflix

Love Is Blind season 11 came to an end this week and only one couple who got engaged actually got married!

The Netflix dating experiment television show saw six couples get engaged, but only two made it to the altar.

Ahead of the season 11 reunion this weekend, it has been revealed that the one couple who did get married, has already filed for divorce…

Sarah Williams files for divorce from John Shannon

Sarah and John tied the knot at the end of the season 11 experiment, which saw Boston singles looking for love.

While they faced some road blocks, they ultimate came together and said “I do” in the finale, which aired this week!

According to TMZ, Sarah is the one who filed for divorce from John, and it happened way before the season even aired.

Per the court documents, Sarah filed on June 4th and cited an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage. The papers also list their wedding date as March 27, 2025, and they started living separately by April 15, 2026.

Sarah says she wants to go back to her name before they married and wants to split their money and debts, asking the judge to stop John from restricting her freedom.

Why are Sarah and John getting divorced?

While the now former couple can’t say anything publicly until after the reunion airs on Sunday (November 8), the reunion trailer may have revealed a reason for their split.

In a preview of the reunion that aired at the end of the season finale, co-host Nick Lachey asks someone, “I’ll ask you point blank. Did you cheat on your wife?”

While the preview doesn’t show who he was talking to, the cast members were shown reacting shockingly, and since Sarah and John were the only two to get married this season, it can be presumed he was asking John.

The preview also plays audio of Nick saying, “Whatever you’re trying to hide on this stage, it will come out,” while showing clips of the cast.

When does the Love is Blind season 11 reunion air?

The reunion is set to premiere THIS Sunday (November 8) at 9pm ET/6 pm PT on Netflix.

However, there is a way to watch it a day early. Find out here!

Find out where past Love Is Blind couples who got married on the show stand…