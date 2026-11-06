‘Take Me Home (4 Christmas)’ Lyrics: Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song with Starry Music Video – Watch Now!

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Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her new holiday single “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” and the music video has some big stars in it!

The song is about the “excitement and awkwardness of going home for the holidays and meeting your partner’s family for the first time,” with SNL‘s Ben Marshall playing her boyfriend and Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon playing his mom.

Olivia wrote the song with longtime collaborators Dan Nigro and Amy Allen.

“Take Me Home (for Christmas)” lyrics

Olivia sings in the chorus, “I want you to take me home / And not so we can make out / I want you to take me home / Take me home to your parents’ house.”

The second verse captures the awkwardness of being in your partner’s house during the holidays.

“Woke up late, but your momma don’t care / And she walked in on me in just my underwear / Now your whole family’s peeking under the tree / Oh, look at that, a bunch of gifts they got from me / ‘Cause I’m so thoughtful and merry and kind / And I was waiting a really long time,” she sings.

You can download a digital copy of the song on iTunes or buy physical versions on Olivia‘s website.

Read the full lyrics below.

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