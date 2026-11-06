‘Kate & Allie’ Star Susan Saint James’ Cause of Death Confirmed

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Susan Saint James‘ cause of death has been confirmed.

The Kate & Allie star passed away on Monday, October 26, at the age of 80 from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the death certificate viewed by People on Thursday (November 5).

According to the certificate, there was a period of only a few months between the onset of the cancer and her death.

Her loved ones said in a statement that she was “generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people.”

During her time on Kate & Allie, she and Jane Curtin played the lead characters, a pair of divorced best friends who lived together with their kids. It was the second hit show she had starred on.

In her professional life, she earned a Primetime Emmy Award for her breakout performance in The Name of the Game, received three consecutive Golden Globe nominations for McMillan & Wife, and was honored for her industry legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Our thoughts continued to be with Susan Saint James‘ loved ones during this time. RIP.