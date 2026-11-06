‘The Gallerist’ Trailer: Natalie Portman is Nearly Unrecognizable as She Leads Star-Studded New Movie – Watch Now!

Roadside Attractions

The trailer for Natalie Portman‘s new movie has been released!

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress leads a star-studded cast in the new dark comedy thriller flick The Gallerist from filmmaker Cathy Yan.

Along with directing the movie, Cathy co-wrote the screenplay with James Pedersen.

What is The Gallerist about?

Here’s the synopsis:

Set against the glittering excess of Art Basel Miami, The Gallerist follows an ambitious gallery owner (Portman) clinging to the edge of elite society and desperate to prove herself on the heels of a nasty separation, facing mounting financial hardship. What begins as an impromptu act of survival—when she conspires to pass off an accidental corpse as the centerpiece of her debut show—spirals into a sly game of deception, spectacle, and ticking-clock chaos as influencers and police converge. Will she end up famous, a felon, or both?

Who stars in The Gallerist?

Along with Natalie, the cast also includes Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl, Charli xcx, Zach Galifianakis, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

When will The Gallerist be released?

The Gallerist hits theaters on December 4.

More photos!

Browse through the gallery below for more first look photos of the new movie.