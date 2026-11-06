Are Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Married? He Calls Her ‘Wife’ in Birthday Tribute

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Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are raising some eyebrows!

On Thursday (November 5), Corey, 45, took to Instagram to pen a touching message to the reality star in honor of her 71st birthday.

The longtime couple sparked marriage rumors when Corey called Kris his “wife” in his tribute.

“Happiest Birthday to the Holy Grail …. Love you forever!!” Coreywrote. “Keep being Great. You’re the greatest mother, Lovey & Honey to all your kids and I’m blessed to have you in my life lil wife.”

“To many more great years,” he added. “Love you much.”

Along with his message, Corey shared photos of Kris on the red carpet at the All’s Fair season two premiere held during the 2026 Rome Film Festival last month. He also included a photo of the two of them posing together on a boat.

Kris reacted to the post by writing in the comments section, “I love you” along with the red heart emoji.

If you didn’t know, Kris and Corey have been dating since 2014 after meeting at the 40th birthday party for their mutual friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. Corey previously worked as the tour manager for Justin Bieber.

Over the years, Kris and Corey have sparked engagement rumors as the momager has been often spotted with a massive diamond ring on her left finger, but they have neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

In 2024, Krisspoke about her 25-year age gap with Corey.