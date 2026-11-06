Matt Damon Explains Why He Turned Down Mark Wahlberg’s Role in ‘Ted’ Movie

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Matt Damon is opening up about his decision to turn down the role of John in the movie Ted.

Mark Wahlberg played the teddy bear’s companion in the hit 2012 comedy movie, which featured the voice of Seth Macfarlane as the potty-mouthed stuffed animal.

In a new interview, Matt talked about his decision to turn down the role.

“I don’t want to live with the regret, but I can tell you that I passed on ‘Ted’ and I’ve never had this experience where I laughed so hard reading a script,” Matt told GQ. “I literally took it to dinner and was reading parts of it out to my friends at dinner. And then I just got too clever by half. I don’t know what I was thinking. I was like, ‘Well, maybe the teddy bear’s actually the best part.’ So I overthought it and I talked myself out of it.”

The film shot in Matt‘s hometown of Boston, which would have given him the chance to spend time with family, which he regrets not doing now.

“And because it shot in Boston, it would’ve been a chance for me to be home — my father’s passed away now, and I look back and I go, ‘Man, that would’ve been six months back [home],'” Matt said. “But, again, the right actor got the part. Mark [Wahlberg’s] great, and the movie’s great and I wouldn’t have made it any better.”

Matt and Mark previously worked together in the 2006 movie The Departed.

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