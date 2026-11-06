Who Is Bryana Holly? What to Know About Nicholas Hoult’s Partner After Pete Davidson Reveals Twin News

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Nicholas Hoult and his wife, Bryana Holly, have expanded their family!

His How to Rob a Bank co-star Pete Davidson revealed that Nicholas and Bryana had welcomed twins recently during an Entertainment Tonight interview, calling Nicholas a “father of four.”

Keep reading to learn more about Bryana and the couple’s growing family!

Who is Bryana Holly?

Bryana is a model, and she and Nicholas have generally kept their relationship and family life private. Nicholas referred to her as his wife at the 2024 Governors Awards.

A few days later, he addressed questions about whether they had married in an interview with People, saying, “I feel like it’s fairly clear from my comments.”

What do we know about their children?

Before Pete‘s comments, Nicholas and Holly were known to have two children. Their oldest child, son Joaquin, is 7, and they welcomed another child in 2022. The younger child’s name and gender haven’t been publicly shared.

We also don’t yet know the twins by name or gender, or their exact birth dates. But since Pete talked about Nicholas flying home while they were filming How to Rob a Bank, it seems likely they were born last year.

Nicholas occasionally shares small details about fatherhood. While promoting Superman, he told People that he let Joaquin use the clippers on his head when he shaved it to play Lex Luthor.

He and his son also made their first public appearance together courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game in 2024.