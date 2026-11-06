Chris Pratt to Play Terminal List’s James Reece Again in ‘Savage Son’ Series for Prime Video

Prime Video

Chris Pratt has played Lieutenant Commander James Reece in two seasons of The Terminal List, in addition to a season of prequel series Dark Wolf. Now, he’ll be back in yet another series for Prime Video.

Deadline confirms that Pratt will be playing Reece again in an adaptation of the novel Savage Son, though it’s still unclear if the series will act as season three of The Terminal List or be a standalone season.

Season two of The Terminal List, based on the book True Believer, debuted just two weeks ago on Prime Video.

What is Savage Son about?

Deadline reports that Savage Son is “centered on a traitorous CIA officer who has found refuge with the Russian mafia with plans to kill Reece (Pratt). Meanwhile, Reece is recovering from brain surgery in the Montana wilderness of his youth, learning to live again, putting his life back together with the help of investigative journalist Katie Buranek (Constance Wu) and his longtime friend and SEAL teammate Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper). With an unknown entity inside the U.S. government compromised by Russian intelligence, Reece is forced to recruit a team of former commandos to bring his unique brand of vengeance to the Russian mafia on their home turf, turning the hunters into the hunted.”

The show is based on the book franchise by Jack Carr.

Amazon MGM Studios exec Peter Friedlander said of the new season, “Jack Carr’s work has connected with audiences in a way that speaks to the power of his storytelling and the incredible dedication Chris Pratt and the entire team bring to every episode. The Terminal List franchise continues to resonate and Savage Son takes the story into its most intense chapter yet.”

Chris just teased his Marvel return as a beloved character.