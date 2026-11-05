Why Did KATSEYE Postpone More Shows? Group Shares Update on Megan’s Illness

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KATSEYE has shared a more specific update on Megan Skiendiel‘s health after postponing its Chicago and Minneapolis concerts.

According to the newest update, shared on Thursday night (November 5), Megan is recovering from a concussion.

In a statement posted to the group’s Instagram account, KATSEYE said its label decided to postpone the November 5 show at Chicago’s United Center and the November 7 show at Minneapolis’ Target Center while Megan recovers.

The group apologized to fans who have traveled or made plans, asked ticket holders to hold on to their tickets, and said it would announce news dates as soon as possible. Those concert dates are listed on KATSEYE’s official tour schedule.

The update follows the group’s November 3 Detroit concert, which was postponed shortly before showtime after KATSEYE said Megan was unwell.

For the Chicago show, the United Center has told fans not to travel because doors would remain closed. Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date, with refunds available for those unable to attend.