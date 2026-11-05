Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa Get Matching Tattoos Following ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Elimination

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Ezra Sosa is continuing his tattoo tradition!

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old pro dancer and his celeb partner Julia Stiles were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars.

To commemorate their time on the show together and their new friendship, Ezra and the 45-year-old 10 Things I Hate About You actress got a few matching tattoos together.

“One star for every time we got to dance together,” Ezra wrote as he showed off the 8 stars tattoos he and Julia both got on their wrists.

Ezra also got a small tattoo of a bentwood chair, much like the prop from their Save Their Last Dance-inspired routine, while Julia got “Diva Check” in cursive tattooed on her ribs.

When it was first announced that Ezra and Julia would be partnered together for season 35 of DWTS, the two were already planning on what matching tattoos to get.

“First of all, you’ve know that I’ve watched every episode like 10 times for like the past 10 years, but yes, I did know about the tattoos,” Julia told E! in September.

When Ezra first became one of the lead dancers on DWTS in 2024, he got “Nothing” tattooed in honor of his first partner Anna Delvey. Then last year, he and partner Jordan Chiles got matching “Just Married” tattoos.

Find out which seven couples are still in the DWTS competition for season 35!