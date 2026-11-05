Is Druski Single or Dating Anyone? His Relationship With Ex Rubi Rose Explained Ahead of ‘SNL’

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Druski is getting ready to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and fans might be wondering about his relationship status!

The 32-year-old comedian and social media personality, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, is set to host the NBC sketch comedy series on Saturday (November 7), with The Strokes serving as musical guests.

The appearance comes after a big year for Druski, who hosted the 2026 BET Awards and is preparing to launch his new Netflix comedy series, Collect & Praise.

While he’s been keeping busy with his career, his love life has also made headlines over the years, especially his past relationship with rapper Rubi Rose.

So, is Druski currently dating anyone?

Keep reading to find out what we know about Druski’s relationship status and dating history…

Is Druski Single or Does He Have a Girlfriend?

As of November 2026, Druski has not publicly confirmed that he’s in a relationship.

In an August 2026 interview with GQ, the comedian opened up about his priorities when it comes to dating, explaining that his career currently comes first.

He said anyone entering his life would have to accept being “number two to comedy, and to success in general.”

The comedian also made it clear that he wasn’t interested in slowing down his career to settle into a more traditional family life just yet.

“Right now I’m very focused, and I’m locked in, man,” he told the magazine.

What Happened Between Druski and Rubi Rose?

Druski and Rubi Rose went public with their relationship in April 2024, sharing photos and videos together on social media.

However, their romance was short-lived.

By July 2024, Druskiconfirmed that they had broken up during an interview with Atlanta radio station V-103.

He described their relationship as a learning experience and admitted that he wasn’t necessarily prepared for everything that came with dating someone as well-known as Rubi.

“it comes with a lot. And I don’t know if I was prepared yet. But I learned a lot from it,” he said at the time.

The situation became more complicated in September 2024, when Rubi claimed that their relationship had been staged for publicity.

However, she later walked back that statement.

During an April 2025 appearance on Adin Ross‘ livestream, Rubi admitted that the relationship had actually been real.

She explained that she made the earlier claim because she was upset with Druski and that she regretted saying it. She also said they remained on good terms.

“Me and Drew were really in a relationship. And I said it was PR because he pissed me the [expletive] off and hurt my feelings. That was really lame of me and embarrassing. I shouldn’t have said that, but I had to stand on it,” she said at the time.

In his August 2026 GQ interview, Druski addressed the situation again.

“I think she’s a cool girl,” he said, adding that the two had known each other for years because they were both from Gwinnett County, Georgia.

He also confirmed that Rubi‘s original publicity stunt claim wasn’t true.

“I think it just didn’t work out between us,” he explained.

“It wasn’t true, what she said, but sometimes, it’s just like, ‘I’m just going to keep grinding and becoming who I really want to be in my life.’”

Did Druski Date Sky Bri?

In February 2026, Druskisparked dating rumors after attending a New York Knicks game with model and adult content creator Sky Bri.

The two were spotted sitting courtside together at Madison Square Garden during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Complex, their appearance together attracted attention, with a source describing them as appearing flirtatious during the game.

However, neither Druski nor Sky Bri publicly confirmed that they were dating, so the nature of their relationship remains unclear.

For now, Rubi remains Druski‘s most publicly documented former girlfriend, and he has not confirmed a new relationship.

Meanwhile, you can catch Druski hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday (November 7) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Check out the latest SNL hosts and musical guests confirmed for Season 52!