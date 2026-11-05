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Celebrities

GMA’s Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos Get Side-by-Side Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

By David Niederhoffer,

8 days ago
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Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were just honored with side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The longtime Good Morning America co-anchors received their stars on Thursday afternoon (November 5) in Hollywood.

They were joined at the ceremony by co-workers Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee, as well as friends Michael J. Fox, who spoke on George‘s behalf, and Niecy Nash, who spoke on Robin‘s behalf.

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Robin said at the ceremony, “If you look at our resumes, we could not be more different. Our backgrounds are so incredibly different, but it’s the similarities that bond us. Our passion for storytelling is only second to the passion that we have for our families.”

“I honestly can’t believe that we share a desk together. Every single day,” George added (via Daily News). “I can’t imagine that I sit at a desk with a Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member. An NFL Hall of Famer. And they tolerate a very height-challenged teammate.”

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Michael J. Fox spoke about his friendship with George.

“One of the funny things about being with George all these years, if he calls you at seven in the morning, it’s to make lunch plans. And dinner’s five-thirty, and he’s running out the door at six o’clock. I think it’s a ruse not to pay the bill,” he joked.

He added, “I love you. I love your family. I couldn’t be more thrilled than to see you have a star on the Walk of Fame.”

Check out more photos below!

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