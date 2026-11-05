Who Is Rob Sand? Iowa’s New Governor Once Walked the Runway for Prada

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Iowa’s next governor has an unexpected runway credit on his resume.

Rob Sand modeled in Europe before entering politics, including for Prada in Milan! The 44-year-old Democrat defeated Republican Zach Lahn in Iowa’s November 3 election this week, and is set to take office in January.

Since his victory, reports about Sand‘s early fashion career have resurfaced. Keep reading to learn more about his fascinating fashion and political past!

A college job took him to the runway

Sand worked as a high-fashion model in the early 2000s while studying at Brown University. People report that the work helped pay for his education. His assignments took him to Milan and Paris, where he walked shows for Prada, Giuliano Fujiwara, and Japanese label Number (N)ine.

According to the outlet, he was represented by Elite Model Management and appeared in Prada‘s Spring 2003 menswear show in Milan in August 2002.

The modeling schedule once crossed paths with Sand‘s interest in politics. During a previous Newsweek interview, he said he missed a chance to caucus for Howard Dean in Iowa in 2004 because he was in Milan for modeling work.

“It had to be one or the other,” he revealed. “And I chose to go to Europe.”

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From public service to governor-elect

Sand studied political science at Brown before earning a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

His official biography says he grew up in Decorah and began pursuing public service in high school, helping build a public skate park there. After law school, he spent seven years as Iowa’s chief public-corruption prosecutor in the state attorney general’s office.

The Iowa Auditor’s Office says Sand led the discovery and prosecution of what it describes as the largest lottery-rigging scheme in American history. He was elected state auditor in 2018 and held that office before running for governor.

Sand‘s win over Lahn flipped a governorship Republicans had held for nearly two decades. He is expected to take office in January.