Adam Driver Reveals His ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Movie is Officially ‘Dead,’ Confirms He’s Done Playing Kylo Ren

Getty

It sounds like Adam Driver‘s time in the Star Wars universe has come to an end.

Back in October 2025, the 42-year-old Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he had developed a Star Wars spinoff movie about his character Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren. Adam had teamed up with filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and screenwriters Rebecca Blunt and Scott Z. Burns on a script for the new movie, titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, that would have followed Kylo Ren on a new journey.

While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday (November 4), Adam said that he was done playing Kylo Ren, adding that his spinoff movie will not be moving forward.

“Yeah. Yeah. It’s over,” Adam said when asked about playing Kylo Ren again. “No more Star Wars. We tried, we tried to do one more, but they were like ‘No, he’s dead.’”

Adam made his debut as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo – the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia – in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. His character dies at the end of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Adam previously said that the Disney execs had turned down The Hunt for Ben Solo even after Lucasfilms, the studio that produces Star Wars, expressed interest in the idea.

“We worked on it for a few years, really and earnestly for two years,” Adam said in the new interview. “We got a script together that was really good . . . It was awesome. It was really cool. But you know, I don’t get to decide.”

When asked if was prepared to make The Hunt for Ben Solo should Disney change its mind in the future, Adam said, “If they wanted to, fine. But it’s not our call. I think the ship has sailed, though.”

He also spoke about the Star Wars fans that led campaigns to urge Disney to reconsider his spinoff.

“The fans’ response to it, though, was pretty incredible,” Adam said. “I didn’t expect that it was going to be billboards and people flying planes over Disney and things like that. That was pretty cool.”

Keep up with all the latest updates from the Star Wars universe right here.