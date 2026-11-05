12 Best Christmas Movies to Stream in 2026

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Looking for a Christmas movie to stream in 2026? Holiday favorites are spread across several services, and their streaming homes can shift as seasonal lineups change. We checked U.S. streaming availability and kept this list to movies included with a subscription, meaning no rentals or purchases required to watch, just the sub!

From Buddy the Elf’s big-city Christmas to Kevin McCallister’s clever defense of his home, these picks mix comedy, romance, animation and holiday classics. Each movie below is currently available to stream on at least one service.

Click through to find out where to stream 12of the best Christmas movies this year…

Elf (2003) – HBO Max

Will Ferrell delivers one of the most iconic holiday performances as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole. Bursting with quotable moments and holiday cheer, Elf is a modern Christmas classic with an ample helping of sugar on top.

Home Alone (1990) – Disney+

Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister turns an accidental holiday abandonment into a battle of wits against two burglars. Expertly blending slapstick comedy with genuine warmth, Home Alone is a timeless Christmas favorite. The sequels are also worth watching!

Love Actually (2003) – Peacock & Netflix

Intertwining multiple love stories set during the holiday season, Love Actually captures romance in all its forms. It also boasts an incredible cast and makes for a cozy (and emotional) rewatch.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – Peacock

Jim Carrey goes all in as the famously grumpy Grinch in this colorful, over-the-top live-action adaptation. The film has become a staple despite receiving middling reviews upon debut and last year celebrated its 25th anniversary! Not only is this one of the most iconic Grinch portrayals, but it’s easily one of the best Dr. Seuss adaptations.

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A Christmas Story (1983) – HBO Max

Few films capture childhood holiday longing quite like A Christmas Story. Centered on Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun, this classic is peak nostalgia and long ago cemented its place as one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever made.

National Lampoon Christmas Vacation (1989) – HBO Max

Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold takes holiday stress to hilariously disastrous extremes in this comedy film. From malfunctioning decorations to unforgettable one-liners, Christmas Vacation perfectly skewers the chaos of the holiday.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) – Disney+

You can’t go wrong with either version of Miracle on 34th Street and if you have enough time, it’s worth watching both. But this heartfelt remake really leans into old-school charm and is anchored by Richard Attenborough’s excellent portrayal of Kris Kringle. An ideal for viewers craving something sincere and comforting during the holidays.

The Family Stone (2005) – Disney+ & Prime Video

What starts as an awkward holiday visit quickly evolves into a deeply emotional family drama with sharp humor and unexpected poignancy. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, The Family Stone is the perfect Christmas movie: both heartfelt and messy. A rewatch makes for a nice way to honor Diane Keaton‘s memory.

The Santa Clause (1994) – Disney+

Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin, a divorced dad whose Christmas Eve takes a magical turn when Santa falls from his roof. After Scott puts on the suit, a clause makes him the new Santa. It’s a funny, warm family pick built around a father and son discovering the holiday spirit together. Disney+ has all three movies in the trilogy, plus The Santa Clauses television show.

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The Polar Express (2004) – HBO Max

On Christmas Eve, a boy unsure about Santa boards a mysterious train bound for the North Pole. Tom Hanks voices several characters in Robert Zemeckis’ animated adventure, making it a visually rich family pick. HBO Max just added it back to its roster along with a few other titles for the 2026 holiday season!

Almost Christmas (2016) – Hulu & Peacock

This ensemble comedy centers on a large family reuniting for their first Christmas after the loss of its matriarch. Almost Christmas pairs an emotional story with plenty of authentic humor.

Klaus (2019) – Netflix

Klaus is a visually stunning reimagining of Santa Claus’ origins. Featuring gorgeous animation and a moving story, this Netflix original proves there’s room for modern holiday movies alongside the classics.

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