Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Zac Affleck Breaks His Silence After Pregnant Wife Jen Affleck Files for Divorce

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Zac Affleck is speaking out after wife Jen Affleck filed for divorce.

If you didn’t see the news, the 27-year-old The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star filed for divorce earlier this week on November 3 in Utah. The now former couple first met on a Mormon dating app in 2018, and got married in 2019.

Jen is currently pregnant with their fourth child, which she announced back in June. They are also parents to Nora, 5, Lucas “Luca” Lowell, 3, and Penelope, 1.

In a new statement shared with People on Thursday (November 5), Zac, 30, said that he will “always be Jen’s supporter.”

“Hope she is happy in this next phase of life,” he added. “Just focusing on my kids and figuring out what’s next for me.

Zac‘s statement comes after a source told People that he was “doing okay” after Jen’s filing.

“He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids,” the source added.

Jen and Zac‘s split may not come as a surprise to those who have watched their relationship play out on the Hulu reality show. In the most recent fifth season, the couple clashed over her going back to church and him not agreeing with what she wanted to do career-wise.

In addition to her divorce filing, Jen also reportedly submitted a proposed parenting plan. Find out more here.