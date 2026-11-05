Dafne Keen Says She Was Offered Cocaine at Hollywood Wrap Parties as a Child

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Dafne Keen is reflecting on her time growing up as a child actor in Hollywood.

The 21-year-old Logan star stopped by Michael Rosenbaum‘s Inside of You podcast in a new episode published on Tuesday (November 3), and revealed she was regularly offered drugs during wrap parties when she was a kid.

“I was getting offered coke at wrap parties,” Dafne said, adding that it was when she was “tiny,” like “11, 12, 13.”

Further discussing partying, she said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I’m such a control freak with that,” noting that she “witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest.”

Having seen people using things like drugs at parties, she noted she doesn’t “really have any interest in that,” and noted she was “saying no, fortunately.”

Dafne Keen opens up about strange fan encounters

She also shared some of the strange encounters she’s had with fans throughout the years, having starred in other notable franchises like HBO’s His Dark Materials and the Star Wars series The Acolyte.

“Inevitably as a girl, and even more so someone in such a kind of male-dominated sphere like Marvel or in my experience also Star Wars, there are bound to be a lot of male fans,” she told the podcast host.

“I experienced quite a lot of very creepy pedophile men who would send letters and Bibles to my house and music boxes, and would follow me to school,” Dafne revealed.

She continued, “There’s always going to be bad people. I live by this thing that my grandma told me as a child: ‘A bad person is like someone with a drum in a waiting room. They’re just really loud. But there’s another 30 people who are being perfectly quiet and respectful.’ ”

Dafne is set to appear as Athena in the upcoming season 3 premiere of Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Watch the trailer!