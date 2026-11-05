KATSEYE Postpones 3rd Concert This Week as Megan’s Illness Forces Minneapolis Show to Be Rescheduled

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KATSEYE is postponing another one of their concerts following the recent news they would be canceling their Detroit and Chicago shows this week.

The latest news comes from the Target Center venue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On Thursday afternoon (November 5), they shared a social media post announcing KATSEYE’s upcoming Saturday show has been postponed.

KATSEYE postpones upcoming Minneapolis show

“We’re sorry to share that KATSEYE’s show at Target Center on Saturday, November 7, has been postponed due to Megan’s illness,” the X post read.

It continued, “Please hold on to your tickets. They’ll be valid for the new date, which we’ll announce soon.”

Earlier this week, the group had to call off their Monday night concert in Detroit just 30 minutes before they were set to take the stage.

“We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness,” KATSEYE wrote in a statement at the time.

The Thursday night show in Chicago has also been postponed

Also on Thursday, just a few hours before they were meant to take the stage in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center, the group had to cancel its show.

“We’re sorry to share that tonight’s KATSEYE show at the United Center has been postponed due to Megan’s illness. Please do not travel to the venue, as doors will not open for tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

The message also shared that tickets will be valid for a new date, which they plan to “announce soon.”

“VIP packages, including soundcheck upgrades, will carry over too. If you can’t make the new date, refunds will be available to your original payment method,” the statement concluded.