‘From’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Jim, Julie & The Man in Yellow

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Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season 3 finale of From.

The From season 3 ending provides viewers with some significant answers about the town, then closes with a shocking death and a new mystery!

Tabitha and Jade learn that their connection to the children stretches back through multiple lives, Julie discovers she can move through time, and the Man in Yellow makes his first real appearance

Here’s what the From season 3 finale reveals about Jim, Julie, and the Man in Yellow, and what the ending still leaves unanswered.

What did Tabith and Jade discover in the From season 3 finale?

For much of season 3, Jade has been trying to understand the numbers from the messages hidden in the bottle trees. He finally realizes they represent musical notes. When he plays the melody on the violin near the bottle tree, it triggers memories for him and Tabitha.

They remember living in the town before, in different lives and eras, as they tried to save the children. The children’s repeated word, “anghkooey,” means “remember.” The finale suggests that Tabitha and Jade have returned to the town in a cycle, again and again, but it doesn’t tell us the full history of the cycle or why their attempts have repeatedly failed.

Who is the Man in Yellow?

The Man in Yellow appears in the woods after Tabitha tells Jim what she and Jade have remembered. He knows about the musical performance and tells Jim that “knowledge comes with a cost.”

He also repeats the warning Jim heard over the radio back in the first season: “Your wife shouldn’t have dug that hole,” strongly implying that the Man in Yellow is the mysterious voice, or at least connected to it, though we still don’t know exactly who, or what, he is.

Is Jim dead at the end of From season 3?

The Man in Yellow tears open Jim’s throat in the shocking season 3 finale, even as Julie tries to stop him. The finale makes it seem like Jim’s death is fatal and permanent.

It also connects his death to the season’s central warning. As more characters learn about the town, the search for answers becomes increasingly dangerous. Jim was seemingly targeted because of Tabitha and Jade’s desire to uncover more about the mystery.

What does Julie’s storywalking mean?

Earlier in the finale, Julie tells Ethan about an experience that felt like returning to a moment from the past. Ethan calls her a “storywalker,” someone who can visit chapters of a story that already happened.

When the Man in Yellow approaches Jim, Julie appears with a different look, and appears injured, suggesting she’s from a different chapter. She begs Jim to run, saying she thinks this is the moment she needs to change the story.

But the finale suggests she can’t actually change what happens as by the time she reaches her dad, the attack happens anyway.

What else happens at the end of season 3?

The finale also reveals that Fatima gave birth to Smiley, the creature Boyd had actually managed to kill earlier in the show. His return suggests that killing one of the monsters isn’t enough, they appear to be immortal, always destined to return in some way.

Before that, Fatima tells the others that the creatures sacrificed their children in exchange for immortality, which is yet another significant clue about the town’s history.

Where can you watch From season 4?

Netflix currently has the first three seasons of From. Season 4 is available on MGM+, so you’ll need to get a sub there to finish it and catch up before the upcoming fifth season.

Here’s what we know about when season 4 might come to Netflix and season 5 details.