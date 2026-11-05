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Jordan Firstman & Diego Calva Put Cara Delevingne in Kiss Sandwich at ‘Club Kid’ Premiere in L.A.

By Tommy Pisani,

6 days ago
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The stars of Club Kid are together again on the red carpet!

Cara Delevingne got a kiss sandwich from co-stars Jordan Firstman and Diego Calva at the premiere of their new A24 comedy-drama movie on Wednesday night (November 4) held at Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Reggie Absolom, Saturn Rising, Colleen Camp, and Miss Benny.

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Colleen Camp, Saturn Rising, & Reggie Absolom
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Miss Benny

The I Love LA cast also attended!

Joining Jordan at the premiere of his new movie were his I Love LA co-stars Rachel Sennott, True Whitaker, and Odessa A’zion.

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What is Club Kid about?

Here’s the synopsis: “A hard-partying New York City club promoter sees his whirlwind lifestyle upended by the arrival of the 10-year-old son he never knew he had.”

Jordan not only stars in the film, he also wrote the screenplay and he’s making his directorial debut on the A24 movie.

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What are critics saying about Club Kid?

“It’s an earnest, heartwarming, and vivacious look at the realities of parenting and a celebration of the warmth and love in unconventional lifestyles,” TheWrap said.

“It’s a confident, exciting directorial debut, stylish in an unobtrusive way and agreeably paced,” THR notes.

IndieWire gave it an A-, writing: “Club Kid has real potential to break out bigger than its seemingly niche scope would suggest, with Firstman finally shirking the ironic pose he’s taken online for years to emerge as a sincere storyteller with heart as much as humor.”

The movie currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 65 reviews counted and its getting a lot of Oscar buzz.

Club Kid is currently predicted to get a Best Original Screenplay nomination for Jordan and he’s also in the rankings for Best Actor and Best Director, plus the movie is in contention for Best Picture.

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When will Club Kid be released?

Club Kid hits theaters on Friday, November 6. Watch the trailer!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

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