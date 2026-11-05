Morgan Fairchild, 76, Is Joining OnlyFans, Reveals What Type of Content She Will Post

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Friends actress Morgan Fairchild has announced she is joining OnlyFans.

The 76-year-old iconic soap opera actress and Dallas star has revealed she’ll be apart of the platform, partnering with Creators Inc.

Morgan Fairchild in 2001.

If you are not aware, content creators on OnlyFans can share photos, videos, and live streams directly with fans.

While open to all sorts of creators, OnlyFans is widely known for hosting sexually explicit content.

Morgan Fairchild in 2003.

Morgan Fairchild Revealed What She’ll Be Uploading to OnlyFans

Morgan shared that she will be uploading about her life, but it will not include any explicit materials.

“I’m putting up new pictures and videos. And before anyone asks, no, not that kind!” Morgan told TMZ, adding that she intends to share herself “being goofy and talking about whatever’s on my mind.”

She added, “People know the characters, the clothes and the big hair. They may not know what a science nerd I am or how easily my sister can make me laugh. I’d love to share more of that.”

Furthermore, she added, “I’m still curious. I still love learning things, and I’m always up for a little adventure. I don’t see why that should change now.”

If you did not see the news, Donna Mills, 85, also just joined OnlyFans!

And you can find out other stars who are also on OnlyFans right here.