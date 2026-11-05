Miles Teller Reveals What He Knows About ‘Top Gun 3’ After Paramount Confirms New Movie!

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Miles Teller is talking Top Gun 3!

If you didn’t see the news, Paramount announced back in April that a third Top Gun movie is in the works and that star Tom Cruise, who appeared in the first two films in the franchise, will be back for the third movie! He famously plays Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (November 4), the 39-year-old actor – who played Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick – revealed what he knows so far about the third movie.

“I know everybody’s really excited about it,” Miles said with a laugh. “You know, Tom, I think he’s said the next thing he’s doing is he’s going to race some cars, that’s Days of Thunder. And then I hope he wants to fly some planes, too, ‘cause we would love to do it.”

Kimmel then asked Miles how often he texts Tom, 64, and if the A-list movie star responds.

“Tom is very gracious and he was the closest thing to a mentor that I think a lot of us ever had in this business, and he’s always available,” Miles said. “I’ve had to hang up on Tom because he’s so excited, he really is so invested.”

As of right now, we’re still awaiting more updates including a timeline for filming and release for Top Gun 3.

The first film in the franchise was released in 1986. Top Gun: Maverick was released in 2022 and was a huge hit with both fans and critics. It was nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Maverick had a star-studded cast that also included Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis and Manny Jacinto.

There’s no word about plot, release date, or other returning cast members at this time for Top Gun 3, but stay tuned as we learn more!

Miles Teller will next be starring alongside Scarlett Johansson in Adam Driver in Paper Tiger, which hits theaters on November 13. Watch the trailer here!