‘Elsbeth’ Cast Tonight: Celebrity Guest Stars & Returning Characters for November 5 Episode

Michael Parmelee/CBS

Elsbeth returns tonight (November 5) with a brand new episode!

Each episode, there are some fun celeb guests who join the cast.

The episode tonight is titled “A Bad Lie.”

Elsbeth Cast Expected in Tonight’s November 5, 2026 Episode

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni

Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner

Ben Levi Ross as Teddy Tascioni

Hayward Leach as Roy Stratton

Elsbeth Additional Stars for November 5, 2026 Episode

Nat Faxon as Perry Macintyre

Kurt Fuller as Rory Torkelson

Erika Woods as Yvette Stratton

Damian Young as Glenn Stratton

Christine Ebersole as Lydia

Here’s the synopsis of the episode this evening: A prize-winning hole-in-one by Perry Macintyre (Nat Faxon) leads Elsbeth and an insurance investigator to suspect foul play behind a country club president’s fatal accident. Meanwhile, Elsbeth and Lydia meet Teddy’s soon-to-be mother-in-law (Erika Woods) and father-in-law.

How to Watch Elsbeth Tonight

Elsbeth airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and streams live on Paramount+ (Premium). You can stream it tomorrow if you have a standard Paramount+ subscription.

See stills from the episode in the gallery…