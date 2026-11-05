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‘Elsbeth’ Cast Tonight: Celebrity Guest Stars & Returning Characters for November 5 Episode
By Kim Brown,5 days ago
Elsbeth returns tonight (November 5) with a brand new episode!
Each episode, there are some fun celeb guests who join the cast.
The episode tonight is titled “A Bad Lie.”
Elsbeth Cast Expected in Tonight’s November 5, 2026 Episode
- Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni
- Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner
- Ben Levi Ross as Teddy Tascioni
- Hayward Leach as Roy Stratton
Elsbeth Additional Stars for November 5, 2026 Episode
- Nat Faxon as Perry Macintyre
- Kurt Fuller as Rory Torkelson
- Erika Woods as Yvette Stratton
- Damian Young as Glenn Stratton
- Christine Ebersole as Lydia
Here’s the synopsis of the episode this evening: A prize-winning hole-in-one by Perry Macintyre (Nat Faxon) leads Elsbeth and an insurance investigator to suspect foul play behind a country club president’s fatal accident. Meanwhile, Elsbeth and Lydia meet Teddy’s soon-to-be mother-in-law (Erika Woods) and father-in-law.
How to Watch Elsbeth Tonight
Elsbeth airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and streams live on Paramount+ (Premium). You can stream it tomorrow if you have a standard Paramount+ subscription.
See stills from the episode in the gallery…