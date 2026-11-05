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‘Elsbeth’ Cast Tonight: Celebrity Guest Stars & Returning Characters for November 5 Episode

By Kim Brown,

5 days ago
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Michael Parmelee/CBS

Elsbeth returns tonight (November 5) with a brand new episode!

Each episode, there are some fun celeb guests who join the cast.

The episode tonight is titled “A Bad Lie.”

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Elsbeth Cast Expected in Tonight’s November 5, 2026 Episode

  • Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni
  • Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner
  • Ben Levi Ross as Teddy Tascioni
  • Hayward Leach as Roy Stratton
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Elsbeth Additional Stars for November 5, 2026 Episode

  • Nat Faxon as Perry Macintyre
  • Kurt Fuller as Rory Torkelson
  • Erika Woods as Yvette Stratton
  • Damian Young as Glenn Stratton
  • Christine Ebersole as Lydia

Here’s the synopsis of the episode this evening: A prize-winning hole-in-one by Perry Macintyre (Nat Faxon) leads Elsbeth and an insurance investigator to suspect foul play behind a country club president’s fatal accident. Meanwhile, Elsbeth and Lydia meet Teddy’s soon-to-be mother-in-law (Erika Woods) and father-in-law.

How to Watch Elsbeth Tonight

Elsbeth airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and streams live on Paramount+ (Premium). You can stream it tomorrow if you have a standard Paramount+ subscription.

See stills from the episode in the gallery…

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