Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained in English: What Is the ‘King’ Song About?

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Ed Sheeran is teaming up with Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi for “Tu Mil Jaaye,” the new song from Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming movie King.

The song, which arrived on Monday (November 2) to celebrate Shah Rukh‘s 61st birthday, features the British singer-songwriter alongside Indian singers Arijit and Madhubanti.

The video also features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, combining romantic scenes with action-packed moments from their upcoming film.

The track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Hindi lyrics written by Kumaar and an English verse written and performed by Ed.

But what exactly does “Tu Mil Jaaye” mean in English, and what are the lyrics about?

Keep reading to find out the meaning behind “Tu Mil Jaaye”…

What Does “Tu Mil Jaaye” Mean in English?

The Hindi phrase “Tu Mil Jaaye” roughly translates to “If I could find you” or “If you came into my life.”

The song’s central message is about longing for someone whose love could finally bring a sense of peace.

In the chorus, Arijit sings about finding the person he loves and finally experiencing peace of mind. The lyrics suggest that being with this person would make everything else in the world seem insignificant.

A Punjabi section performed by Madhubanti introduces the idea of love being connected to fate. The lyrics suggest that experiencing this kind of love is a matter of destiny, while encouraging the listener to cross the metaphorical river of the heart.

Meanwhile, Ed‘s English verses explore the excitement and uncertainty of falling in love, including the feeling of being unable to control your emotions and wanting to experience those moments again. He describes how a single touch can trigger an intense emotional reaction, drawing him back into the relationship even when he thinks he’s moved on.

How Did Ed Sheeran End Up on “Tu Mil Jaaye”?

The collaboration actually came together through Ed‘s friendship with Shah Rukh.

In a November 3 Instagram post, Ed explained that the Bollywood superstar previously suggested he should record a song for one of his movies.

While visiting Shah Rukh‘s home to arrange a cameo in the music video for his 2025 single “Sapphire,” Ed was introduced to Sachin-Jigar.

He revealed that he wrote and recorded his verse for “Tu Mil Jaaye” that same night.

The song marks Ed‘s first contribution to a Bollywood film soundtrack. He previously collaborated with Arijit on “Sapphire,” which appears on his 2025 album Play.

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 24, 2026.

Listen to “Tu Mil Jaaye” and watch the official video…

Watch the Video for “Tu Mil Jaaye”

Read the Lyrics & Romanization for “Tu Mil Jaaye”