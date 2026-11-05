‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Trailer Sees a Deceased Character Making a Haunting Return

Paramount+

The trailer for the final season of Yellowjackets has debuted online.

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The show has a stellar cast including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank.

The trailer has several reveals, including the return of a dead character for a haunting moment.

After their rescue, Natalie (Thatcher) is looking in a mirror and sees her deceased coach, Ben Scott (Steven Krueger).

Yellowjackets will debut on Friday, November 20, exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan.