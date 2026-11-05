Pierpaolo Piccioli Steps Down as Balenciaga Creative Director After 16 Months

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Pierpaolo Piccioli‘s time at Balenciaga has come to an end.

On Thursday (November 5), the fashion house’s parent company Kering announced that the 59-year-old Italian fashion designer is stepping down as Creative Director after holding the role for 16 months.

“Pierpaolo is an exceptional couturier and creative talent for whom we have the greatest respect,” Kering CEO Luca de Meo said in a statement, per Vogue. “Our ambition is to build on Balenciaga’s avant-garde spirit, honor its remarkable heritage and continue to push creative boundaries, further establishing the house as a powerful and relevant voice.”

Balenciaga CEO Gianfranco Gianangeli added, “We are deeply grateful for Pierpaolo’s contribution to Balenciaga. Through his vision, he reaffirmed the couture origins of the house, bringing his considered approach to craftsmanship, construction and creativity. I would like to sincerely thank him for his dedication, generosity and collaboration.”

Pierpaolo was appointed Creative Director of Balenciaga in May 2025, a year after he exited Valentino where he spent 25 years. His appointment at Balenciaga became effective in July 2025, following the final couture of his predecessor Demna.

His first collection for Balenciaga was presented during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.

Shortly after his exit from Balenciaga was announced, Pierpaolo took to Instagram to release a statement.

“Couture is a way of thinking, a perspective from which to choose to look,” he began. “It is an unexplored territory, a delicate ecosystem where care and human connection are everything; a balance kept alive by those who choose this craft with awareness. Over the years, my passion for couture has defined who I am, shaping my choices and the paths I have taken. I have learned by observing, by doing, and by listening. Couture requires time and attention; it demands conviction and courage. It is where I have always wanted to be, it is the place I have chosen to inhabit.”

Pierpaolo continued, “It is my way of understanding this profession: not merely a look, but a gesture; not just a silhouette, but a knowing hand, a perspective and a point of view from which to gaze upon imagined landscapes. It is a land without maps and without compromises, a place of possibility, a space capable of becoming a vehicle for a most powerful expression. We believed in a dream. It was a beautiful dream, to be shared and believed in, a landscape imagined from that point of view. And yet, life is a journey and each chapter exists to make way for the next.”

“Nothing ever truly ends; everything evolves. In the end, our identity and our values are the only things we truly own,” he wrote. “Remaining faithful to that identity and such values is the only to navigate what lies ahead with grace. There is a line by Pasolini that I always carry with me: ‘They will teach you not to shine. And you shine, instead.’ Thank you, then. For the work done, for the hands, for the courage, for the care; thank you to all those who have shared this perspective and walked beside me along this path.”

“Without maps and without compromise.You know who you are,” Pierpaolo concluded. “And, despite everything, keep shining. Always.”

As of right now, Balenciaga has not announced who will be taking over as the next Creative Director.