Nithya Raman Set to Win Los Angeles Mayor Race as Karen Bass Drops in Latest Votes Tally

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Los Angeles has a new mayor.

Days after the election, it has been projected that Nithya Raman will be Los Angeles’ next Mayor, defeating incumbent Karen Bass.

The latest voter results just released by L.A. County Register-Recorder/County Clerk on Thursday (November 5) show that the Democratic socialist, and two-term City Council member, has a commanding and growing lead over Bass, according to Deadline.

As of right now, with 72% of the expected vote counted, Raman has 429,450 to Bass’ 394,796. In terms of percentage, that’s a decisive 52.10%to 47.90%. Last night, Raman had 51.67% to Bass’ already shrinking 48.33% of the vote, with over 66% ca

While more vote drops are scheduled to be released later on Thursday and on Friday, the present trajectory makes it mathematically impossible for Bass to catch up to Raman.

A statement from Bass‘ team is expected later today.



Following the results of the midterm elections, the odds for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination have shifted.