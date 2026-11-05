Rob Gronkowski Denies Turning Point USA Association After Election Day Photo with Girlfriend Camille Kostek

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Rob Gronkowski is shutting down a narrative on social media.

It was revealed that he was in New Hampshire on Election Day (November 3) and took some time to pose with fans around the area.

In one set of fan videos that are circulating, some were upset to see Gronk and his partner Camille Kostek near a Turning Point USA set up. If you don’t know, Turning Point is Charlie Kirk‘s company that advocates for conservative politics.

Rob Gronkowski Denies Turning Point USA Affiliation

Gronk‘s statement began, “It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille. In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

He continued, “After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving. We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning.”

He added, “We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives. It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

Rob, 37, has never revealed where he stands with politics. However, Tom Brady, who he played with in the NFL, was the subject of a ton of rumors with regard to Donald Trump.