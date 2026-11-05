Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Retires from International Soccer After 23 Years with Team Portugal

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Cristiano Ronaldo has made a major announcement about his future.

On Thursday (November 5), the 41-year-old world famous soccer player announced that he is retiring from playing in international soccer matches. He has been playing with Team Portugal for over 23 years.

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team,” Cristiano said in his video posted on Instagram.

“I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world,” he continued. “Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone – they are also made with the heart.”

Cristiano added, “A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end.”

He went on to say “when I look back and think of everything I’ve experienced with the national team, I don’t just see matches, goals, records or trophies: I see people.”

“I see immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt Portugal was a little bit closer,” Cristiano said. “I see millions of Portuguese people whom I’ve never met in person, but who have been part of my life. Because, at the end of the day, football is so much more than just a game. Football is about the people. Throughout my entire career with the national team, I’ve strived to push my limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, I wanted to make history.”

Cristiano‘s decision to leave the Portugal men’s national soccer team comes fives weeks after he abruptly announced that he was stepping away from the team amid ongoing tensions with head coach Jorge Jesus. ESPN previously reported that Cristiano‘s rift with Jorge came to head following the team team’s early Round of 16 exit from the 2026 World Cup over the summer.

Despite tensions with Jorge, Portugal’s national soccer federation issued a statement praising Cristiano and congratulating him on his retirement.

“It is with a sense of deep gratitude and immense admiration that the Portuguese Football Federation publicly pays tribute to and thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for his absolutely extraordinary career in the service of our country,” Team Portugal shared, per ESPN. “More than just an outstanding athlete, our captain was an inspiring leader, a model of dedication and the ultimate symbol of the spirit of our national team.”

Cristiano will continue playing at the club level with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. His contract with the team lasts through June 2027.

Over the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo married longtime love Georgina Rodriguez! Get all the details on their intimate ceremony at home.