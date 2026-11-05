‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4, Episode 2 Stills Tease a Tense Bertha & George Reunion, a Returning Character & More

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

HBO just released over 20 episodic stills from the upcoming new episode of The Gilded Age!

Season 4, Episode 2 is set to be released at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (November 8).

There’s a few things we can glean from the images.

Bertha and George Russell Are Reunited

We’ll finally have our long-awaited Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George (Morgan Spector) reunion after her return from England, but it does not look to be the happiest reunion.

It looks like Bertha is busy this episode, wearing a formal look for an event. It also looks like she’ll be conversing with the new Mrs. Oscar van Rhijn (Kelley Curran). Fans of the show know that she used to work for Bertha, but Bertha fired her.

A Past Character Returns!

It looks like The Pitt‘s Lucas Iverson is back as Simon. Simon is one of Larry Russell’s friends from their Harvard days.

No Stills of Marian and Larry Together

HBO often won’t release stills from major moments in episodes, and there’s no image featuring Larry (Harry Richardson) and Marian (Louisa Jacobson) together after their intimate moment in the premiere.

By the way, Harry just revealed Larry’s true feelings for Marian at this point in the season.