Nicole Kidman & Margot Robbie Lead Star-Studded Guest List at Chanel Fashion Show in Sydney

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Chanel is debuting their new collection Down Under!

Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie were among the famous guests that stepped out for the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 Fashion Show on Thursday (November 5) in Sydney, Australia.

Other stars at the fashion show include Kylie Minogue, Joel Edgerton and partner Christine Centenera, Baz Luhrmann, Australian DJ Dom Dolla, K-Pop singer Soobin, and Elvis actress Olivia DeJonge.

Nicole Kidman Kylie Minogue Baz Luhrmann Olivia DeJonge Margot Robbie Christine Centenera & Joel Edgerton Dom Dolla Soobin

Just a few weeks before this new Chanel show in her native Australia, Nicole, 59, attended the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear show in Paris with one of her daughters.

Margot, 36, has been very busy these past few months filming the upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel movie in Europe with co-star and director Bradley Cooper. Back in September, the two Oscar-nominated stars were spotted in their swimwear as they filmed scenes at the beach in St. Tropez.

If you didn’t see, season three of Nicole‘s Emmy-winning HBO series Big Little Lies recently began production, but it only filmed for one day. Find out why.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the stars at the Chanel fashion show…