Hallmark Christmas Cruise Sets 2027 Return Aboard New Cruise Line: ‘Elevated & Merrier Than Ever’

Hallmark

The Hallmark Christmas Cruise will be returning in 2027, this time on a new cruise line!

After sailing with Norwegian Cruise Line for the past three years, the 2027 edition will set sail on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection. The five-day, four-night journey will sail November 8-12, 2027 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas.

Hallmark promises that the upcoming vacation at sea will be “elevated and merrier than ever.”

Hallmark first launched the Hallmark Christmas Cruise in 2024 with two back-to-back, sold-out sailings. For the next two years, the cruise moved to a bigger ship with one sold-out sailing each year.

JustJared.com was on the ship for this year’s cruise and we have a full recap of all the incredible moments!

Now, the cruise is moving to the Celebrity Reflection, which is currently undergoing renovations and will be ready to sail in 2027. The ship “offers an elevated setting with beautifully revitalized venues, award-winning amenities, and a spacious indoor theater where guests will enjoy daily Hallmark live shows including behind-the-scenes panels, hilarious game shows, and other interactive programming in comfort.”

Fan-favorite Hallmark stars will be on board to entertain fans with live shows, greet passengers at photo ops, and more. Celebrity Reflection will offer a bit more of an intimate experience for fans as the ship has capacity for about 3,000 passengers, down from the 4,000 passengers who were able to attend the past two years.

“The 2027 Hallmark Christmas Cruise builds on the celebration and community that have made this experience so special for years, while offering fans new ways to immerse themselves in the joy and positivity of our brand,” Hallmark’s SVP of Branded Experiences, Lindsey Roy, said in a statement. “This holiday getaway is designed to bring fans even closer to the heart of Hallmark and create unforgettable memories with the people they love most.”

If you’re a Hallmark fan with existing loyalty and membership through programs like Hallmark+ and Crown Rewards, you’re in luck. A presale for you begins on Tuesday, November 10. Everyone else can begin booking their rooms on Thursday, November 12 at 11am ET on HallmarkChristmasCruise.com.