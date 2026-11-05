Sarah Drew Reveals If She Would Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Names Which Former Co-Star She Wants to Work With Again

Getty

Sarah Drew is addressing the possibility of returning to Grey’s Anatomy.

The 46-year-old actress played Dr. April Kepner from 2009 until 2018 and has returned to the show twice, in 2021 and 2022, for guests appearances.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Sarah said that she would definitely return to the long-running ABC medical drama series in the future if they invited her back.

“I have never closed the door on that opportunity,” Sarah said. “They’ve invited me back twice [in 2021 and 2022] and I’ve gone back with my heart full, ready to work and excited to be home.”

After being a part of a fan-favorite couple with Jesse Williams on Grey’s, Sarah has remained friendly with the 45-year-old actor off-camera and she hopes that one day they could work together again.

“We haven’t [discussed reuniting professionally yet]. But it would be so fun,” she said. “I would love to work with that guy again. I love him. We had the best time on that show. We were such good partners. So I would jump at the chance.”

If you didn’t see, a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series based in Texas was announced earlier this year!