Nicholas Galitzine In Talks to Play Ichabod Crane in ‘Hollow’ Opposite Sydney Sweeney

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It looks like the role of Ichabod Crane in an upcoming Sydney Sweeney movie has been cast!

Nicholas Galitzine is reportedly in final negotiations for the famed role, Deadline reports.

Hollow Is Based on an Upcoming Book

The movie, Hollow, is based on Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” characters!

The film is actually based on the Lindsey Anderson Beer book “Hollow,” set to be released next year. Lindsey will also write and direct the movie, which will also star Off Campus‘ Belmont Cameli as Ichabod Crane’s rival Brom Bones.

The book is a new twist on the classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The book is told narrated by Katrina Van Tassel, who will be played by Sydney.

What is “Hollow” about?

“Reframing one of literature’s most iconic heroines, the novel positions Van Tassel not as a romantic prize but as the central figure in a dangerous mystery and seductive supernatural love triangle. The story blends gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue and erotic thriller elements into a contemporary, high-concept reinvention of the classic tale,” the site reports.

By the way, Johnny Depp famously portrayed Ichabod Crane in the Tim Burton adaptation of Sleepy Hollow.